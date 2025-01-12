"Those released are later killed," Baloch activist says enforced disappearences takes ugly turn

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 12 : Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch on Sunday pointed out a disturbing trend in Balochistan, wherein those who were released after being forcibly disappeared were later killed.

Mahrang Baloch cited an alleged incident, where Zakaria Zaheer from Gwadar, was forcibly disappeared on September 27 last year, released on November 13, and was gunned down on January 11, 2024.

In a post on X, she said, "A deeply disturbing trend has emerged in Balochistan, largely unnoticed by the world. Enforced disappearances have taken an uglier turn: those released due to public pressure and protests by families are later targeted and killed," she said.

She said that similar incidents have come afloat in other parts of the province.

"Zakaria Zaheer from Gwadar is one of the latest victims of this barbarism. He was forcibly disappeared on September 27 last year, released on November 13, and tragically gunned down on January 11, 2024. Similar incidents have occurred in Turbat, and other parts of Balochistan," she said.

A deeply disturbing trend has emerged in #Balochistan, largely unnoticed by the world. Enforced disappearances have taken an uglier turn: those released due to public pressure and protests by families are later targeted and killed. Zakaria Zaheer from Gwadar is one of the… pic.twitter.com/zSpmgJpIit — Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) January 12, 2025

"The oppressive forces seem determined to silence the Baloch peopleif they cannot keep them in dungeons, they eliminate them. We strongly condemn these brutal acts and declare that such barbaric actions will not be tolerated. If this continues, it will ignite massive anger and backlash," she added.

Mahrang Baloch also voiced concerns about people living in the Pakistan-Balochistan border, or Durand line.

She said in a post on X, "The people living along the so-called Goldsmith Line and Durand Line have spent their entire lives travelling, trading, and exchanging goods and culture between Balochistan, Afghanistan, and Iran."

She added that the police personnel treat the people 'worse than animals'.

"However, those with a colonial mindset have made this nearly impossible for the poor and vulnerable by imposing unnecessary travel restrictions in the name of security. On this border, men in uniform treat people worse than animals, which has affected millions. These measures have shattered lives, severed cultural ties, and devastated trade. But no matter how much you enforce restrictions, harass poor traders, or impose your will, you cannot break centuries-old bonds," she said.

She added a video with the tweet, where police personnel were seen beating the locals.

