"Those who are doing this, definitely causing harm to democracy": Bihar Governor over "abuses" hurled against PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 29 : Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday condemned the "derogatory" remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga.

It comes after a video on the internet purportedly showed the accused hurling abusive slurs against PM Modi during the INDIA bloc event on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "If the derogatory language is not accepted in our daily life, then how can it be accepted in public life? Those who are doing this are definitely causing harm to democracy."

He also responded to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's "Vote Chori" allegations against the Election Commission, advising him to take his grievances to court.

"I didn't want to speak about political actions, but one thing I must say: 'go to court,'" Khan said, questioning the appropriateness of Gandhi's language. "Does any lawyer or anyone else have the right to use derogatory language there? Can they use language that has degraded to this level?" he asked, highlighting the standards of decorum expected in legal and parliamentary settings.

Khan emphasised that derogatory language is not tolerated in courts, where only "honourable and parliamentary language" is spoken. "The entire country is watching this. I am not speaking to anyone specifically. But will we accept that our institutions are being devalued in this way, with their status diminished and offensive language used against them?" he said.

After workers of the BJP and Congress clashed in Patna, Bihar, on Friday, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi emphasised the importance of truth and non-violence, stating that falsehood and violence cannot stand before it.

In a social media post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi, "Truth and non-violence prevail; falsehood and violence cannot stand before them. Beat and break, as much as you want to beat and break - we will continue to protect truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate."

Members of both parties clashed over alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' event in Darbhanga. Visuals from the site in Patna showed party workers attacking each other with party flags.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

