Three Hezbollah terrorists captured

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 15 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldiers captured three terrorists from Hezbollah's Radwan in southern Lebanon.

During the activity of the 13th Battalion of the IDF's Golani Infantry Brigade in South Lebanon, an underground shaft was located inside a building used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

The forces surrounded the building, where three terrorists of the Radwan Force were entrenched, who were found alongside many weapons and equipment for an extended stay.

The forces of Golani's brigade combat team continue their activities in the area, locating weapons and destroying infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, reported the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

