Three Indians missing in Iran, India takes up matter with Iranian authorities

Tehran [Iran], May 28 : Three Indian citizens have gone missing in Iran, and the Indian Embassy in Iran has taken up the matter with the Iranian authorities. The Indian Embassy said that the family members of three Indian nationals informed them that their relatives went missing after travelling to Iran.

According to the statement released by the embassy, India has urged Iranian authorities that the missing Indians should be traced and their safety should be ensured. It said that they are regularly informing their family members about the efforts being made by the embassy.

https://x.com/India_in_Iran/status/1927663145079738647

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran stated, "Family members of 3 Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having traveled to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured. We are also keeping the family- members regularly updated of the efforts being made by the Embassy."

