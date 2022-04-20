Three killed, 19 injured in explosion in Nigeria

At least three people were killed and 19 others were injured when an explosion hit east Nigeria's Taraba state on Tuesday, local police said.

The incident happened at a crowded restaurant in the Irawe town of the state, resulting in three deaths and injury of 19 others, said Usman Abdullahi, the police spokesperson in Taraba, at a press briefing in Jalingo, the state capital.

Abdullahi said the injured were rushed to a hospital in Jalingo, and an investigation has been launched by the police.

No group or individual has claimed responsiblity for the blast. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

