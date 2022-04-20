Three killed, 19 injured in explosion in Nigeria
By ANI | Published: April 20, 2022 03:06 AM2022-04-20T03:06:12+5:302022-04-20T03:15:07+5:30
At least three people were killed and 19 others were injured when an explosion hit east Nigeria's Taraba state on Tuesday, local police said.
The incident happened at a crowded restaurant in the Irawe town of the state, resulting in three deaths and injury of 19 others, said Usman Abdullahi, the police spokesperson in Taraba, at a press briefing in Jalingo, the state capital.
Abdullahi said the injured were rushed to a hospital in Jalingo, and an investigation has been launched by the police.
No group or individual has claimed responsiblity for the blast. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
