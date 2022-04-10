Three killed in light aircraft crash in France: Report

Three people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft on Sunday near Saint-Brieuc Airport in France's northwestern region of Brittany, local media reported.

Two passengers in their twenties and the pilot, who is a 62-year-old man, died instantly in the accident, according to local fire services.

The light aircraft failed to make an emergency landing right after taking off, and crashed in the woods next to the airport, radio France Bleu reported.

The prosecutor of Saint-Brieuc has opened an investigation for the causes of the accident. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor