Tibetan delegation in Frankfurt seeks German backing against China's repression

Frankfurt [Germany], May 28 : Representative Thinlay Chukki from the Tibet Bureau in Geneva spearheaded a delegation's trip to Frankfurt from May 20 to 21, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). The delegation engaged in a series of meetings aimed at bolstering global support for Tibet.

During their stay, the delegation conferred with Frank Auth, the President of Friends for Friends in Frankfurt, and Dieter Beine, Chief Protocol Officer of Hessen. The CTA noted that their conversations concentrated on fostering enduring partnerships and improving collaboration in backing Tibet's fight for political rights and human dignity.

Representative Chukki shared insights into the prevailing human rights conditions in Tibet and informed participants about the preparations for the forthcoming global celebrations commemorating the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. She stressed the importance of sustained international involvement to highlight the peaceful struggle of the Tibetan populace under Chinese governance, as mentioned in the CTA report.

The delegation also engaged in discussions with former German politician and legal expert Roland Koch. Their talks examined the larger geopolitical landscape, the challenges faced in Tibet, and potential ways for Germany to enhance its support for Tibetan aspirations. Koch commended the determination of the Tibetan people and provided his thoughts on how to advance the cause in light of changing global dynamics.

Representative Kelsang Gyaltsen remarked that, despite dwindling global focus on Tibet and the advancing age of the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan fight for freedom remains robust, particularly among younger individuals. He asserted that the Tibetan cause is not diminishing but progressing. A new generation of informed and educated Tibetans is rising to the occasion, dedicated to promoting the struggle through nonviolent means and dialogue.

He also pointed out the growing importance of Europe in the realm of international advocacy and urged Germany, a long-time advocate for democracy and human rights, to take a proactive stance in supporting Tibet during this pivotal time.

The delegation wrapped up their visit with a stop at Tibet House Germany, where they discussed the promotion of Tibetan culture, religion, and festivals to the German audience. Representative Chukki also visited photo exhibitions featuring the Dalai Lama, emphasising the crucial role of cultural outreach in raising awareness and building solidarity for the Tibetan cause, as stated by the CTA.

