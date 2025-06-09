Tibetans in Tibet face persecution ahead of Dalai Lama's 90th birthday

Washington DC [US], June 9 : Tibetans in Tibet face serious hazards as they celebrate the 14th Dalai Lama's 90th birthday. As the 14th Dalai Lama approaches his 90th birthday (July 6 in the West and June 30 in the Tibetan calendar), Tibetans, Tibetan Buddhists, and supporters around the world are preparing to commemorate the exiled spiritual leader's life and legacy, according to a report by the International Campaign for Tibet.

Past incidents have revealed that those celebrating the Dalai Lama's birthday in Tibet may face arbitrary detention, lengthy prison sentences, torture, and even being shot and killed. ICT said that their celebration takes place under a widespread mood of terror.

The Chinese government's persistent attempt to defame the Dalai Lama and prevent public expressions of reverence for him is a significant breach of international human rights law. A recent ICT report, 'Celebrating in Fear: China's Crackdown on Dalai Lama Birthday Tributes in Tibet,' highlights the threats faced by Tibetans in Tibet and urges the international community, including United Nations bodies, national governments, parliaments, and civil society organizations, to call on China to cease its repressive actions, according to the ICT report.

According to the ICT report, the international community should insist that Chinese authorities desist from prosecuting Tibetans who seek to peacefully commemorate the Dalai Lama's birthday, both publicly and privately; immediately and unconditionally release the three TibetansDru Gdra, Lobsang Khedrup, and Lobsang Gephelwho are still imprisoned for partaking in previous birthday celebrations; provide family members access, legal representation, and, if necessary, medical care; respect Tibetans' right to freedom of religion or belief under international law; and re-engage in genuine dialogue with Dalai Lama representatives to find a long-term solution to the China-Tibet issue.

The Dalai Lama's forthcoming milestone birthday is a globally significant event. The ICT report stressed the importance of allowing all people, particularly Tibetans, to venerate their spiritual leader without fear of persecution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor