Tilotama says it took a few filmmakers to imagine her in roles other than of the poor

Mumbai, June 26 Actress Tilotama Shome, who is a renowned Indian face on the global map, feels that it took a few filmmakers to take that risk and imagine her in roles which were different from representing a poorer section of our society.

Tilotama Shome is a fine talent and the audience has been witness to that since her debut film 'The Monsoon Wedding'. The actress was present at the special press conference held for the season 2 of 'The Night Manager' recently in Mumbai.

The actress has performed varied roles in her career and her performances can not be boxed in any single genre. When asked if that has always been her criteria of choosing the roles that one should be different from the other, she said: "The thing is that I get bored very easily. It's a childhood thing. My father was in the Air Force so every four years we used to change locations, learn new languages, and go to new school. Of Course then I never wanted to be an actor. But I think somewhere It was preparation for the future.”

She further mentioned: “'I played a maid in my debut film 'Monsoon Wedding' but the representation of a class that is less fortunate was depicted in such a romantic, magical way that I did not realise I would have to bear the cross of having played a maid and that directors could only imagine me to play a certain class. Initially in my career I did not have much of a choice. I kept taking those roles.”

The actress shared that as her bank balance grew and as she grew, she started having a feeling of anger that she was making money from playing a certain class which she is not.

“I am not poor and I am not rich . I am just an actor and I should be allowed to play both. It took a few filmmakers to take that risk and imagine me differently. But Yes I was definitely bored. 'The Night Manager' is also an example of where Sandeep imagined me to play a different role,” she added.

‘The Night Manager: Part 2’, will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.

