“Today’s Resources... Tomorrow’s Wealth”: 12th IGCF at UAE’s Sharjah urges sustainable resource management

Sharjah [UAE], September 15 : In a display of commitment to addressing climate change, the 12th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) was held in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

The event, held over two days on September 13-14, was marked by the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who inaugurated the forum.

Organized by the Sharjah Government Media Office at the Expo Center Sharjah, this year's IGCF attracted more than 250 speakers and participants, all rallying under the slogan "Today's Resources... Tomorrow's Wealth."

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, set the tone for the event by emphasizing the importance of resource management and sustainability.

He said, "We are here to discuss, dialogue, and highlight ideas and dialogues that have crystallized over the past years, from which many ideas have been generated, turned into facts, and to review solutions, and wonder: How can we transform resources into wealth on the ground? God Almighty did not create this land without making its resources sufficient for those who dwell in it, the answer to this question is a triangle: a natural resource, a qualified human resource, and advanced technology."

The IGCF, an annual event that has been ongoing since 2012, is a platform that brings together government practitioners, students, and leaders to discuss strategies and government communication. Each year, the forum adopts a new theme, and this year's focus was on natural resources, water and food security, education, investment, and economics.

Ohood Alaboodi, Head of International Relations Government Communications at Sharjah Media, highlighted the forum's unique ability to gather international speakers who share insights on critical issues such as food security, water security, and the preservation of natural resources. The forum has become a hub for global discussions and innovative solutions to pressing challenges.

“We have been doing it for 12 years now since 2012. The forum brings together all the government practitioners, students, and leaders. We discuss strategies and government communication. Every year, we have a new theme and this year our theme revolves around natural resources, water and food security, education, investment, and economics. What is wonderful about this event is that it brings together many international speakers. They share their insights, for example, how can we improve our food security, water security and what can governments do to help the society and how can we preserve natural resources.” said Ohood Alaboodi.

Phaedra Bionodiris, an author specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), underlined the role of AI in combating climate change. AI has already been employed in various applications, including optimizing wind turbine blade design and identifying suitable land for solar and wind energy capture.

“Artificial Intelligence can absolutely be used as a mechanism to combat climate change. Actually, this is happening today but we can expand its use further. Artificial intelligence has been used to determine better patterns, the creation of turbine blades, or to be able to harness more wind power, that is the example that I know has been discussed quite a bit. Other examples include cleaning insights from plots to land to determine whether this land be good to capture solar energy or it will be good for wind energy,” Bionodiris said

As the UAE prepares to host the upcoming COP summit, these discussions at IGCF 12 in Sharjah demonstrates the country's dedication to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable practices.

With global leaders and experts convening in the UAE, there is hope that collaborative efforts will result in meaningful progress towards a more sustainable and climate-resilient future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor