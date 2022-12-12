Tokyo Metropolitan Government launches new subway train on Mita Line

Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Japan has been operating a new subway train on the Mita line since May.

The Mita line runs from north to south in Tokyo. A number of locals commute on the local trains every day, and the number of commuters is constantly increasing year by year.

The train currently has only 6 cars that were launched around 30 years ago. In order to fulfil the increasing number of passengers and ensure comfortable transportation, the Tokyo Metropolitan Department has decided to launch an 8-car subway train with a modern design and facilities.

The new subway train is designed based on the policies of convenience, hospitality, and safety.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation, Yutaka Mochizuki, the train's interior is equipped with a lot of glass, creating a bright scene.

The handrail is changed to a vertical one, so it's easy for children to hold. When elderly people stand up, they can hold a handrail to support their bodies. The suspension handle is set in the low position, Mochizuki said.

There is hospitality for foreigners to accommodate the growing number of inbound tourists. The electronics guideboard has four languages. CCTV is also installed to keep passengers safe.

The ticket vending machine has signs in English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Spanish, and so on. The SNS application offers convenience to passengers. Passengers can get information on the train timetable, arrival time, and location of the train.

Also, smartphone holders can get a memorable stamp at each station. By reading the QR code, passengers can collect stamps that designate each station.

Yutaka Mochizuki further added that the new train on the Mita Line has the new type 6500 and is the third one. The new train is designed under the concept of "Smart and Comfort." A universal design is incorporated into it, so it is comfortable for passengers.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Department is constantly improving its facilities to improve the lives of its citizens.

It is the reason why Tokyo is continuously progressing and is one of the most developed cities in the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

