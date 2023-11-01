Total value of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation down to just Rs 0.1 lakh crore: RBI

Mumbai, Nov 1 The RBI said on Wednesday that the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation has come down to Rs 0.10 lakh crore at the close of business on October 31, 2023 from Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023 when the withdrawal of these banknotes was announced.

“Thus, more than 97 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned,” the central bank said.

The window for deposit and/or exchange the Rs 2,000 banknotes continues to be available at the 19 Issue Offices of the RBI. Members of the public are requested to avail the facility of sending the Rs 2,000 banknotes through post offices of India Post. This will obviate the need for travel to RBI Offices for deposit/exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes, the RBI statement said.

The Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor