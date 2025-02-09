Trade, technology transfer, illegal migration will be discussed during PM Modi's US visit: USISPF chief

New Delhi [India], February 9 : Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States as "very important," President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Mukesh Aghi, emphasised that the trip will focus on strengthening geopolitical alignment, trade relations, technology transfer and the issue of illegal immigration will also be discussed.

Speaking to ANI, Aghi highlighted the importance of early discussions between PM Modi and President Donald Trump, noting that alignment on common objectives would help drive the growth of both economies.

"This is a very important visit," Aghi said. "the visit is all about ensuring that geopolitical alignment continues. The understanding between the two countries on trade is going to be critical. Economic agenda and focus on technology transfer is going to be critical and obviously, there are issues of illegal migration that will be discussed.

"I think it's important early on that the PM meets with President Trump at least they're aligned in common objectives as driving the growth of both economies to a higher level...It is also about setting up expectations as to what direction you want to drive this relationship," he added.

He further confirmed that trade would be a major focus of the visit, stating, "Absolutely they will discuss trade" adding that he also suggested that maybe some kind of trade partnership would take place.

"Will they agree to move forward on some kind of trade partnership? Absolutely. Will they discuss trade, absolutely they will discuss trade. Will they agree to move forward on some kind of trade partnership? Absolutely," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States on February 12,13 and hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump and interact with senior leaders of the US administration.

Notably, this will be the first visit of PM Modi to the US since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a special media briefing on Saturday that Prime Minister's visit within three weeks of the new administration taking office shows the importance of the India-US partnership.

"At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, PM Modi will pay an official working visit to the US on the 12th and 13th of February. This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to the United States since the inauguration of the second presidential term of US President Donald Trump," he said.

