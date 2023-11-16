Travis Scott says those who lost lives in Astroworld tragedy are always on his mind

Los Angeles, Nov 16 Rapper Travis Scott (II), who was headlining Astroworld in his hometown of Houston, Texas in 2021 when a mass crowd crush claimed the lives of 10 people near the front of the stage, has said those who lost their lives and their families in the tragedy are always on his mind.

"I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost… It has its moments where it gets rough and…yeah. You just feel for those people. And their families," Scott told the December/January issue of GQ magazine.

The 'Goosebumps' star was "overly devastated" by what happened and found it "therapeutic" being able to channel his emotions into his new album "Utopia".

He said, "Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things. That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating."

"And when it came to making, like even finishing the album…I got back into it probably like, I don’t know, months and months and months after. And the idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that, was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it. I mean I was just overly devastated, you know. Yeah."

On 'Utopia', a song called 'My Eyes' references what happened.

Scott reflected, "(It's about) the things I deal with on a day-to-day basis and the fact of how it could be misunderstood and the struggles of life and all aspects of life. The constant weight that's put on."

"That you carry, you know. And just a vision through my eyes. It just came out when I was writing. Like I said, it was a real moment. The song is emotional to me. It's one of my favorite songs on the album. And that verse means a lot to me."

"(I want people) to know I have pain too. I have concerns, things that I think about, and the things I see on a day-to-day basis I think about them. And every day I want to find change in the things, to make things better, make myself better. It's just like, I go through things like everyone else. And even recently through something like I never could imagine. So."

