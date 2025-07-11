Trump announces 35 per cent tariffs on goods imported from Canada

Washington, DC [[US], July 11 : US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that the US will impose a tariff of 35 per cent on imports of goods from Canada. Trump sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to inform him about the tariff.

Trump posted the letter sent to Carney on his social media platform, Truth Social. He said that Canada's failure to stop fentanyl from entering the US contributed to the tariff policy.

In the letter, Trump wrote, "As you will recall, the United States imposed Tariffs on Canada to deal with our Nation's Fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Canada's failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our Country. Instead of working with the United States, Canada retaliated with its own Tariffs. Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a Tariff of 35% on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs."

"Goods transshipped to evade this higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if Canada, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely-In other words, in a matter of weeks," he added.

In the letter, Trump threatened to increase the tariff rate by the same amount if Canada decides to increase their tariffs on importing American products. He also targeted Canada's tariffs on US dairy exports and called the trade deficit a major threat to the US economy and national security.

In the letter, Trump wrote, "I must mention that the flow of Fentanyl is hardly the only challenge we have with Canada, which has many Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, which cause unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States. Canada charges extraordinary Tariffs to our Dairy Farmers up to 400%-and that is even assuming our Dairy Farmers even have access to sell their products to the people of Canada. The Trade Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security."

"If Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country. You will never be disappointed with The United States of America," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on imports from Brazil, starting August 1 and called the trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a "witch hunt", adding that the "trial should not take place."

Trump also announced a fresh round of tariffs on imports from seven nations - Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iraq, Libya, the Philippines, Moldova and Brunei. These tariffs will come into effect on August 1. The White House has shared letters sent by Trump to leaders of these seven nations, which mentioned the tariffs they will face while exporting goods to the US.

According to the letters, the US will impose a 30 per cent tariff on goods imported from Sri Lanka, Iraq, Algeria and Libya. In the letters, Trump mentioned that Moldova will face a tariff of 25 per cent when exporting goods to the US.

According to the letters, imports from Brunei will face a 25 per cent tariff while the Philippines will be facing 20 per cent. In the letters, Trump threatened to increase the tariff rate by the same amount if the countries decided to raise their tariffs on importing American products.On July 8, Trump announced that tariffs would come into effect on August 1, 2025, and must be paid without any extensions.

In a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, "As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, in addition to letters that will be sent today, tomorrow, and for the next short period of time, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change. In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 - No extensions will be granted. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Earlier on Monday, Trump shared letters sent by his administration to 14 countries, informing them of the reciprocal tariffs that will take effect from August 1. He sent letters to leaders of Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Tunisia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Cambodia.

