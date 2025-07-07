Trump calls Texas floods a '100-year catastrophe', says Gaza deal likely this week

(New Jersey) [US], July 7 : US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) described the floods in Texas as a "100-year catastrophe" and said he is likely to visit the state on Friday. He said the administration is working in close coordination with local representatives to manage the situation.

"Everybody in Texas, we'll continue to be there, and we're working very closely, representing us from Texas," Trump said during a media interaction at Morristown Municipal Airport. "And it's a horrible thing at this place, absolutely horrible. So we say, God bless all of the people that have gone through so much, and God bless, God bless the state of Texas."

On federal relief, Trump said, "FEMA is something we can talk about later, but right now they're busy working, so we'll leave it at that."

The President said letters related to trade deals would begin going out on Monday. "We're going to be sending letters out on Monday, having to do with the trade deals. It could be 12, maybe 15, you know, Secretary of Commerce right here, I guess Howard I would say it could be maybe as many as could be. And they'll be going out on Monday, and a couple on Tuesday and Wednesday. And we've made deals also so we can have a combination of letters, and some deals have been made."

On the political front, Trump dismissed reports of Elon Musk launching a third party. "I think it's ridiculous to start a third party. We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it's only been party system. And I think starting a third party just adds to the confusion. It really seems to have been developed for two parties. Third parties should never work so he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous."

Regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, Trump said, "We're working on a lot of things with Israel, and one of the things is probably a permanent deal with Iran. They have to give up all of the things that you know so well the attack turned out, according to every single Atomic Energy Commission, that was a complete and total obliteration."

On developments in Gaza, Trump said a deal involving the remaining hostages held by Hamas could be finalized this week. "I think we're close to a deal on Gaza. Could have it this week. I think there's a good chance we have a deal with Hamas during the week pertaining to quite a few of the hostages. You know, we've gotten a lot of the hostages out, but pertaining to the remaining hostages, quite a few, we think we'll have that done this week."

He said most countries will likely receive trade deal letters or agreements by July 9. "I think we'll have most countries done by July 9, either a letter or a deal." Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick added, "Tariffs go into effect August 1, but the President is setting the rates and the deals."

Addressing concerns over federal agency staffing, Trump said, "You look at that situation that was really a Biden setup. That was not our setup, but I wouldn't blame Biden for it either. I would just say this is a 100 year catastrophe, and it's just so horrible for all."

On the timing of his Texas visit, the President said, "Probably on Friday. We wanted to leave a little time. I would have done it today, but we'd just be in their way, probably Friday."

Trump also commented on the DC City Council's decision regarding a new stadium for the Commanders. "We'll see what happens. I've been looking at the deal, and I don't claim that they have the very important piece of property, is a great piece of property. So we'll see what if I can help them out. You know, ultimately we control them. The federal government ultimately controls so we'll see what happens. I saw the plan, I saw the stadium. The owner is very, very successful and a very good man. I know a little bit, and it would be a great place for the NFL to be there, I can tell you that. So if they want to negotiate a little tough, that's okay."

He added that he would not have changed the team's name. "You want me to make a controversial statement? I wouldn't have changed the name. It doesn't have the same ring to me. But you know, winning can make everything sound good. So if they win, all of a sudden, the commander sounds good, but I wouldn't have changed the name."

On his recent call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said, "I thought it was a good call. He's being hit very hard. As I said, he would. He's being hit very hard." He added, "I was very disappointed with my call with President Putin. I was very disappointed."

