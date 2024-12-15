Trump names Richard Grenell as Presidential Envoy for Special Missions, will focus on Venezuela, North Korea

Washington DC [US], December 15 : US President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Richard Grenell as the Presidential Envoy for Special Missions.

Trump also said that Grenell will work in some of the "hottest spots," including Venezuela and North Korea.

In a statement, Trump said, "I am pleased to announce Richard Allen Grenell as our Presidential Envoy for Special Missions. Ric will work in some of the hottest spots around the World, including Venezuela and North Korea."

Trump also highlighted Grenell's extensive work experience, noting his previous roles as the US Ambassador to Germany, Acting Director of National Intelligence, and Presidential Envoy for Kosovo-Serbia negotiations and said that Grenell will continue his fight for "Peace through Strength."

"In my first term, Ric was the United States Ambassador to Germany, Acting Director of National Intelligence, and Presidential Envoy for Kosovo-Serbia Negotiations. Previously, he spent eight years in the United Nations Security Council, working with North Korea, and developments in numerous other countries. Ric will continue to fight for Peace through Strength, and always put AMERICA FIRST," the statement added.

Notably, Grenell earned a BA from Evangel College and a MPA from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

He has served as the primary communications adviser for public officials at the local, state, federal, and international levels, as well as for a Fortune 300-ranked company. Grenell has also worked extensively with clients based in the US as well as around the world and throughout Europe, according to the US Department of State.

Grenell was also the longest-serving US spokesman in history at the United Nations in New York (2001-2008), where he was part of the negotiation team with the German delegation on a myriad of global issues, including Iran and North Korea sanctions, UN reform and peacekeeping operations.

Previously, Grenell served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications for DaVita, El Segundo, California (2008-2009), Press Secretary, Mayor of San Diego, California (1998-2000), Press Secretary, State of New York Division of Lottery, Albany, New York (1995-1997), Press Secretary, House of Representatives, Washington, DC (1993-1995), Assistant, Campaign Division, National Republican Congressional Committee, Washington, D.C. (1993), Coalitions Coordinator for the Bush-Quayle Re-election campaign, Washington, DC (1992) and Administrator, American Arbitration Association (1989-1991).

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 312 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes. Following his victory, President-elect Donald Trump has moved swiftly with finalising his foreign policy and national security team ahead of his formal inauguration in January 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor