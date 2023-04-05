Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 felony charges in court appearance

Washington [US], April 5 : United States former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, pleaded 'not guilty' to 34 criminal charges against him in a Manhattan criminal court, CNN reported citing sources.

The investigation against Trump started in the 2016 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Dels to conceal an alleged affair that he has constantly denied.

According to CNN, citing the sources, the indictment returned last week by a grand jury against Trump has been unsealed.

Trump officially became the first former president to face criminal charges Tuesday when he was arraigned Tuesday.

Earlier, he surrendered to authorities at a court in Lower Manhattan ahead of his arraignment.

As he arrived at the Lower Manhattan court, Trump posted a cryptic post that the experience is "SURREAL," adding, "WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America."

According to CNN, Trump is expected to be fingerprinted as part of the arrest, though it's still unclear whether his mugshot will be taken. He will next be brought to a courtroom, where he will be arraigned an appearance that is expected to be quick and routine but represents a surreal and historic moment in US history.

Donald Trump arrived at New York's La Guardia Airport on Monday, ahead of his expected arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse, reported CNN. Alina Habba, who represents Trump in several civil matters, after meeting him in New York, said, "He's in good spirits. Honestly, he's as he normally would be. He's ready to go in and do what he needs to do."

Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination for next year's presidential race, has denied any wrongdoing and called the probe and the indictment a partisan attack. Bragg is a Democrat.

A team of Secret Service agents accomped by New York Police Department officials toured the courthouse and its entrances on Friday, apparently mapping the former president's transit through it.

The FBI is warning local and state police agencies around the country about concerns related to a possible indictment of Trump, and even New York City officials plan to close key streets in lower Manhattan as a security measure, reported ABC News.

