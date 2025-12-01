Trustees' Board renames John F Kennedy Center to Trump-Kennedy Center

Washington DC [US], December 19 : White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday said that the Kennedy Center has now been named to the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Leavitt said the renaming was to honour the work of US President Donald Trump in its financial reconstruction and in rebuilding its reputation.

In a post on X, Leavitt said, "I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation."

"Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur," she said.

The board of trustees of the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted Thursday to rename the facility after both the former president and Trump.

"The Kennedy Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to name the institution The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts," center spokeswoman Roma Daravi said in a statement, as quoted by CNN.

"The unanimous vote recognises that the current Chairman saved the institution from financial ruin and physical destruction. The new Trump Kennedy Center reflects the unequivocal bipartisan support for America's cultural center for generations to come," she added.

The vote took place during a board meeting, according to a source familiar with the matter, during which Trump called in, as per CNN.

The president, who was elected chair by a newly constituted board in February, has frequently joked about calling the performing arts center the "Trump Kennedy Center," and it appears his handpicked board has approved his wishes.

