Turkish security forces kill two senior Kurdistan Workers' Party members

Ankara, Sep 17 Turkish gendarmerie and police "neutralized" two senior members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in joint operations in the Diyarbakir province, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

Zirav Tas, code-named Hebun Piro Amed, and Fehmi Baskurt, code-named Botan, were killed in the operations carried out in rural areas of Diyarbakir's Lice district, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, without specifying the timing of the operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tas was in the red category of the Interior Ministry's color-coded list, while Baskurt was in the grey category, the minister explained.

The PKK members allegedly participated in six attacks, in which three security officers and five civilians were killed, Yerlikaya added.

The Turkish minister also released a video showcasing the operations involving helicopters and drones.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor