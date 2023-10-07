TXT unveil tracklist for upcoming album ‘The Name Chapter: FREEFALL’

Mumbai, Oct 7 K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT), which comprises members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, has unveiled the tracklist for their third studio album ‘The Name Chapter: FREEFALL’, which is slated for release on October 13.

The new album consists of nine tracks in total, consisting of the tracks: ‘Growing Pain’, the lead single ‘Chasing That Feeling’, ‘Back for More (TXT Ver.)’, ‘Dreamer’, ‘Deep Down’, ‘Happily Ever After’, ‘Skipping Stones’, ‘Blue Spring’, and ‘Do It Like That’.

An experimental pop album, ‘Freefall’ is the popular boy band infusing elements of typical K-pop with American pop, R&B, electronic, hip hop, synth-pop, alternative rock, pop rock, pop-punk and some elements of industrial music.

‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’ is a concept album and tells the story of someone young coming face to face with reality. The real world is unfamiliar, harsh, cold, bitter, cruel and inevitably poses unforgiving challenges.

The album aims to capture the determination of this one youth to tackle reality head-on and move forward on the ladder of success. The lead single ‘Chasing That Feeling’ signals a fresh start within reality after leaving behind a sweet past that ultimately lacked growth.

Unlike most youth anthems, or simply the standard K-pop record, TXT have decided to go for a darker and more rooted approach while still keeping things vibrant and peppy.

As such, rather than talking simply about hopes and dreams TXT instead decided to tell the story of the pains, anxieties, and the cruel darkness of the emptiness that makes up reality and how one must confront them if they hope to catch their dreams and hopes. The new decision was made to make the album more relatable to all youth in general.

The new release recruits multiple renowned producers of diverse backgrounds. Rock Mafia, who has worked with Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Zedd, and more, all of whom participated in the lead single ‘Chasing That Feeling’.

Producer Ryan Tedder, who is known for his work with Beyonce, Adele, Taylor Swift, and more, as well as Harao, a critically-acclaimed South Korean producer and singer-songwriter, also joined the lineup to complete the album.

The members’ contribution to the production of the album is another standout element. For the fan song ‘Blue Spring’, Beomgyu participated in the production while the rest of the members took part in lyric-writing to display the band’s ever-expanding versatility.

The members share credits on the following tracks: Yeonjun, Taehyun, Hueningkai on ‘Growing Pain’, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu and Hueningkai on ‘Dreamer’, Yeonjun on ‘Deep Down’, and Taehyun and Yeonjyun on ‘Happily Ever After’.

Along with the tracklist, track cards symbolically capturing each track’s message were revealed as visuals that reflect the beloved, intricate storytelling of the band.

‘The Name Chapter:Freefall’ will be available on streaming platforms worldwide on October 13, 2023.

