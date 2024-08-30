UAE and United States issue joint statement on situation of women and girls in Afghanistan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 30 (ANI/WAM): Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, welcomed Rina Amiri, United States Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls and Human Rights, to the United Arab Emirates to discuss the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The UAE and the United States reiterated their commitments to supporting the promotion and protection of the rights of women and girls, underscoring that these issues were critical to a durable and economically viable Afghanistan. They also agreed on the need for collective support and resources to improve the lives of Afghan women and children, particularly support for education, health services, livelihood and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Both sides also discussed the importance of providing humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan through development projects and support for reconstruction. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor