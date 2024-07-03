UAE, Brazil issue joint statement on occasion of 50 years of diplomatic relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 3 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates and Brazil have issued a joint statement to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Below is the full text of the statement: "The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Brazil and the United Arab Emirates are pleased to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Established on 10th June, 1974, these ties have evolved into a robust strategic partnership across political, economic and cultural fields.

Brazil established its Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 1978, and the UAE opened its first Latin American Embassy in Brasilia in 1991. This diplomatic presence was further expanded with the establishment of the Emirati consulate in Sao Paulo in 2017.

The strength of the bilateral relationship is evident in the frequency of high-level official visits. In 2023, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the UAE twice. In April, he met with the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Following this, in December 2023, the Brazilian President participated in COP28 in Dubai.

The strategic partnership between the UAE and Brazil facilitates extensive governmental and investment cooperation, encompassing diverse sectors such as technology, tourism, culture, space, trade, and renewable energy. This alignment extends beyond bilateral frameworks, promoting joint initiatives in third countries.

The economic relations between the two countries are characterized by a high level of mutual investments and significant trade flows. The UAE is Brazil's second-largest trade partner in the Middle East. In 2023, bilateral trade surpassed USD 4.3 billion.

In the climate field, joint cooperation between Brazil and the UAE aims to ensure a seamless transition from COP28 to COP30, which will take place in Belem in 2025. During COP28, the UAE and Brazil collaborated closely, culminating in the adoption of the significant UAE Consensus agreement, which was endorsed by 198 participating nations.

In addition, both nations share a commitment to promote a more prosperous and equitable world where peace, tolerance, coexistence, inclusiveness, and sustainable development prevail.

As the two countries celebrate this milestone, Brazil and the UAE recommit to further strengthen their strategic ties and cooperation that will yield growth, prosperity and mutual benefits for the next 50 years and beyond." (ANI/WAM)

