UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' operation

Gaza, August 9 (ANI/ WAM): The UAE today carried out its 67th humanitarian airdrop over the Gaza Strip as part of its "Birds of Goodness" initiative under the wider Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The airdrop was conducted in collaboration with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Greece.

The airdrop included essential food supplies for the people of the Gaza Strip, with the participation and support of several charitable institutions and organisations in the UAE. This reinforces the UAE's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering amidst the difficult humanitarian conditions.

With this latest operation, the total volume of airdropped aid has surpassed 3,892 tonnes, underscoring the UAE's steadfast commitment to standing by the Palestinian people and supporting broader international humanitarian efforts.

These efforts reflect the UAE's leadership role in coordinating and implementing international relief operations, and affirm its unwavering commitment to humanitarian giving, harnessing its resources and capabilities to serve humanitarian causes and enhance global solidarity in the face of crises. (ANI/ WAM)

