UAE committed to protecting oceans, advancing their sustainability: Amna Al Dhahak

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 8 (ANI/WAM): Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed the UAE's ongoing commitment to protecting ocean ecosystems and enhancing their sustainability as a vital resource at both the national and global levels.

On World Oceans Day, Al Dahak said, "Covering more than 70 per cent of the Earth's surface, our oceans are undeniably essential to human lives and livelihoods. They are the lifeblood of our planet, regulating our climate, providing sustenance, and supporting countless ecosystems. We recognise, however, that our oceans face unprecedented challenges. From the impacts of climate change, evidenced by coral bleaching and rising sea levels, to the pressures of unsustainable fishing practices, the health of our oceans is at risk."

She added, "As a nation deeply connected to the sea, we understand the urgency of these challenges and are committed to leading the way in finding solutions. We recognise the responsibility we have to safeguard these resources for future generations, and we are actively implementing strategies to mitigate these threats and restore the health of our marine ecosystems."

She continued, "This year, World Oceans Day is being celebrated under the theme 'Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us", a theme that resonates deeply with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future. It reminds us of the awe-inspiring beauty and immense value of the sea and underscores the urgent need to protect it from the threats of pollution, overfishing, and climate change. Our efforts in mangrove preservation and coral rehabilitation have been highly successful. Work is underway on our coral rehabilitation project to outplant more than four million coral colonies in the emirate's waters by 2030. We are also working to achieve our 100 million mangrove plantation target by 2030. These are goals that we must all work together to achieve."

Al Dahak highlighted the UAE's international cooperation in ocean protection, saying, "Our commitment extends beyond our national waters. The UAE is proud to be the first nation in the Middle East to join the '100 per cent Alliance,' a UN initiative by the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, calling on coastal states to commit to sustainable management of all ocean areas under their jurisdiction."

"On this World Oceans Day, I urge each of you to become an ocean advocate. Learn about sustainable seafood choices. Reduce your plastic consumption. Support organisations dedicated to ocean conservation. Instil in your children a love of the oceans and teach them about the wonders of our seas. Every action, no matter how small, makes a difference. Let's work together to restore the vibrancy of our oceans. Let's ensure that the 'Wonder' of the ocean endures," the minister concluded. (ANI/WAM)

