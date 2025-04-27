UAE delegation concludes official visit to Morocco to strengthen cooperation in combating money laundering, terrorism financing

Rabat [Morocco], April 27 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from the UAE's National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations Committee (NAMLCFTC), led by Hamid AlZaabi, Secretary General and Vice-Chair of the National Committee, has concluded a three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco.

The visit, held from 22 to 24 April, was organised in cooperation with the National Financial Intelligence Authority of Morocco and aimed to reinforce strategic coordination between the two nations in the areas of anti-money laundering (AML), counter of terrorism financing (CFT), and counter of proliferation financing (CFP).

The programme featured a series of joint technical workshops, high-level meetings, and the exchange of best practices on key topics, including sanctions implementation, the use of artificial intelligence in AML/CFT efforts, national risk assessments, and the supervision of non-profit organisations.

During the meetings, both sides emphasised the importance of bilateral cooperation as part of a broader vision to enhance regional and global financial security. They underscored the need for continued exchange of expertise and closer coordination to strengthen supervisory systems and align with international standards.

Commenting on the visit, Hamid AlZaabi stated: "This visit reflects the shared commitment of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco to deepen their cooperation in confronting growing challenges in financial crime at both regional and international levels. Our collaboration is built on mutual trust, strategic vision, and a shared dedication to innovation and progress. Through technical exchange and constructive dialogue, we aim to foster a more resilient regional financial system that reinforces stability and integrity across the global financial landscape."

Jawhar Nfissi, President of the National Financial Intelligence Authority of Morocco, added: "Morocco and the UAE are united by a common vision for regional and international security. This visit comes at a pivotal time, as we prepare for upcoming mutual evaluations and continue to develop and strengthen our national frameworks. The in-depth discussions and technical sessions held in Rabat demonstrate the maturity of our partnership and our shared ambition to set a model for the Middle East and North Africa region."

The sessions addressed a wide range of topics, including: Supervision and oversight of casinos and gaming institutions; Targeted financial sanctions and controls on the financing of weapons proliferation; National risk assessment methodologies and inter-agency coordination mechanisms; Utilization of artificial intelligence in AML/CFT frameworks; Supervision of non-profit organizations using risk-based approaches; The role of the private sector in advancing AML/CFT efforts.

AlZaabi expressed his sincere appreciation to the President of the National Financial Intelligence Authority in the Kingdom of Morocco for the warm reception and the high level of professionalism that marked every engagement. The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to sustained cooperation aimed at building safer, more transparent, and sustainable financial systems across the region. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor