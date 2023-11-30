UAE: Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav inaugurates India Pavilion at COP28

Dubai [UAE], November 30 : Based on the theme of 'Vasudhiava Kutumbakam' at the COP28 (Conference of Parties), Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav inaugurated the India Pavilion on Thursday.

Following the inauguration, Bhupendra Yadav said that the pavilion focuses on India's commitment to its environment-friendly policy.

"At the time of the inauguration of our pavilion, our pavilion focuses on India's commitment towards its environment-friendly policy. Several issues, including the agenda that was not fulfilled by the last COP like Article six and the climate finance funding to the developing countries, will be discussed here...," Bhupendra Yadav said.

The Union Environment Minister said India strongly supports the decision to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund. A decision to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund was adopted in the opening plenary of COP28.

"A positive signal of momentum from COP28 in UAE on the first day itself," the Union Environment Minister said.

The Loss and Damage Fund is a package where rich nations pay a damage cost to developing nations, which are more vulnerable to climate change. Meanwhile, Bhupender Yadav recently underscored the importance of climate justice.

Speaking at the final session of the concluding day of the India Global Forum's Climate for Business (ClimB) Forum, the Minister said, "17 per cent of the developed world has a per capita emission of 60 per cent, but what about the 54 African countries? Their carbon emissions are only 4 per cent."

"When we talk about climate change, we must also discuss climate justice. It is essential to provide a dignified life to every human being and recognise that every country has a right to development," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Dubai earlier this evening to take part in the World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates.

PM Modi will address the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates and participate in the three high-level side events, of which two will be co-hosted by India.

Prime Minister Modi visited the UAE in July this year.

Ahead of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has always walked the talk when it comes to climate action and added that even during the G20 Presidency, climate was a high priority.

In the UAE, PM Modi will also attend an event related to the Green Credits Initiative.

Addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to the UAE here on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the Prime Minister will also attend an event related to Green Credits Initiative.

"The Prime Minister will be travelling to Dubai later this evening to attend the World Climate Action Summit, which is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Departing later this evening, he will be attending the summit events tomorrow before returning to India later this evening," he said.

COP28, which stands for the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is taking place in Dubai, UAE, from November 30 - December 12 this year.

The visit of PM Modi to Dubai comes at the invitation of the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

