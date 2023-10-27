UAE FM discusses latest regional developments with US official

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 27 (ANI/WAM): UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with United States Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf at a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Leaf discussed the current situation in the Middle East, the efforts of civil society in protecting civilians from the repercussions of the crisis, and explored sustainable ways to provide humanitarian and medical assistance to civilians.

The discussions also covered regional and international efforts aimed at ending extremism, escalating violence, and tension in the region. They also discussed ways to intensify efforts to de-escalate the situation.

The two sides further agreed to continue coordination and consultation regarding the ongoing crisis. (ANI/WAM)

