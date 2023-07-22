UAE humanitarian delegation visits Chad-based Emirati field hospital in Amdjarass

Amdjarass [Chad], 22nd July (ANI/WAM): A delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited the Amdjarass-based UAE field hospital in Chad.

The UAE established the field hospital to implement the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support Sudanese refugees in Chad and provide urgent humanitarian aid.

The delegation’s visit aims to follow up on the hospital’s operations.

Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri, Head of the ERC delegation in Chad, said that the visit of the UAE’s delegation is an extension of the UAE’s deep-rooted humanitarian approach to helping those in need, and is a translation of the UAE President’s directives and the follow up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

He explained that the delegation’s objective aims at checking up on the hospital’s operations that provide various medical services, from check-ups and diagnosis to surgeries, to target groups, including women, children and the elderly of Sudanese refugees in Chad, as well as to the local community.

Al Dhaheri affirmed that the visit’s purpose is to identify and meet the medical, food and humanitarian needs of refugees and provide them with support, in a step aimed at alleviating their suffering due to the current situation in their country, adding that the UAE’s medical and humanitarian aid and continuous support seek to help Chad meet its commitments entailed by its welcoming refugees on its lands.

A group of patients at the hospital commended the UAE’s tireless efforts and care to support them through providing medical services and the medical and nursing staff, indicating that the hospital had alleviated their suffering. (ANI/WAM)

