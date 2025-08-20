UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 20 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Tamas Sulyok of Hungary on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Hungarian President and to Prime Minister Dr. Viktor Orban. (ANI/WAM)

