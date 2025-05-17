UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on National Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 17 (ANI/ WAM): President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Harald V of Norway on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Norwegian King and to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. (ANI/ WAM)

