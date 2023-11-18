UAE leaders congratulate President of Latvia on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Edgars Rinkevics of the Republic of Latvia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Rinkevics and to Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia Evika Silina. (ANI/WAM)

