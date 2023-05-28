UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

Published: May 28, 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 28 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations ...

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 28 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to President Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepal on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Poudel, as well as to Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister of Nepal, on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

