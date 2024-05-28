UAE: MoHAP launches 'Easy Payment Initiative' for customers

Dubai [UAE], May 28 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched an "Easy Payment Initiative", allowing customers to pay for Ministry services in installments using credit cards issued by eight local banks. The new initiative aims to offer customers greater financial flexibility and convenience by providing easy payment options.

The "Easy Payment" plan enables holders of credit cards issued by some local banks to pay for Ministry services in convenient installments. The terms and conditions set by the banks regarding profit rates, installment periods, and minimum payments help enhance customer satisfaction. Cardholders can apply for the easy payment plan directly through the bank's call centre or other available channels.

By facilitating easier management of financial obligations, the "Easy Payment Initiative" is set to improve the overall quality of life in the community and underscore the Ministry's commitment to enhancing customer well-being. Additionally, it enhances the customer experience when interacting with Ministry services.

This Initiative also aligns with the Ministry's strategic plans to embrace innovative financial solutions that leverage technological developments, ensuring the highest standards of efficiency and transparency.

First federal government entity

Through the initiative, the Ministry looks forward to establishing a flexible and interactive environment that efficiently meets customer needs. By offering plans such as the "Easy Payment" the Ministry continues to lead as the first federal government entity to initiate and streamline financial payment procedures. This represents a significant stride towards achieving sustainable development goals and improving the quality of life for community members.

With the introduction of the "Easy Payment", the Ministry of Health and Prevention is setting new benchmarks for efficiency in government services. It paves the way for smoother and more convenient financial experiences, envisioning a future where government financial transactions are not burdensome but rather part of solutions that support the aspirations and well-being of customers.

Positive customer experience

Abdullah Ahmed Ahli, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector, commented, "With the launch of the Easy Payment Initiative, the Ministry of Health and Prevention opens a new gateway to streamlined services, merging innovation with government service delivery to ensure a seamless and satisfying experience for all."

Amna Al Mandous, Head of the Revenue Section, highlighted that the ministry is offering customers the option to pay for its services in installments tailored to their financial obligations. She stressed that the Ministry is committed to providing simple and innovative financial solutions to meet customer needs.

The Ministry has partnered with the following banks: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Ajman Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Sharjah Islamic Bank, and Dubai Islamic Bank. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor