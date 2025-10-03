UAE: Nature Guardians Majlis mobilises private sector for nature-positive future

Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI/WAM): In a strategic step to strengthen the UAE's leadership in the global environmental agenda and promote nature-based solutions, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) hosted the third edition of the Nature Guardians Majlis - Private Sector and Third Sector on October 2, 2025.

Chaired by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, the exclusive forum brought together private sector companies, NGOs, universities, and research centres to share insights and experiences on advancing a nature-positive economy.

This Majlis is part of the UAE's efforts to host and lead the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The third edition of the Majlis builds on the success of the inaugural Majlis, held in New York during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), and the second edition held in Dubai, which unified government visions to place nature conservation at the core of the UAE's developmental framework.

The current edition shifts focus to the national engines of innovation and impact, recognising the role of the private and third sectors in addressing environmental and ecological challenges. It also integrates the efforts of the academic and scientific research communities to generate solutions grounded in science, innovation, and knowledge, thereby enhancing their impact on sustainable economic growth and nature preservation.

The Majlis, held at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment headquarters in Dubai, aimed to accelerate the transition to a nature-positive economy by fostering collaboration and moving beyond ambition to concrete action. By positioning conservation and restoration as high-growth, investable markets, it showcased the financial, brand, and operational benefits of nature-positive strategies to mobilise capital at scale through innovative tools like green bonds, carbon credits, and Net Asset Value (NAV) loans, while empowering private sector companies and NGOs to demonstrate authentic leadership.

The event's format, inspired by the traditional Emirati Majlis, offered a platform for open discussion and exchange of ideas. It was attended by distinguished leaders from corporations, tech innovators, finance institutions, and non-governmental organisations, universities and research centres, alongside senior officials from MOCCAE.

The event was also attended by representatives from a number of prominent governmental, private, and academic institutions, including: International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), Mawarid Holding Investment, the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center, Emirates Nature-WWF, New York University Abu Dhabi, ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), Beeah Group - Sharjah, 4 Earth Intelligence, Nabat, the American University in Dubai, and the College of Marine Sciences and Aquatic Biology at Khorfakkan University.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment emphasised the critical role of the private and third sectors in advancing the nation's climate and nature agenda.

She said: "The private sector and the third sector are among the most important pillars of the UAE's development journey, which seeks to build a sustainable future for all. As we approach the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, the UAE's Nature Guardians Majlis has once again proven its ability to unite diverse stakeholders. By bringing together the private and third sectors, we unlocked critical insights into integrating nature into core business, scaling Nature-Based Solutions through innovative finance, and leveraging technology for impact. The collective desire to forge collaborative platforms for systemic change was palpable. These tangible commitments will directly inform the UAE's leadership at IUCN 2025, solidifying our path towards a resilient, nature-positive economy that benefits both people and the planet."

The dialogue within the Majlis was structured around four strategic pillars designed to guide a focused and outcome-driven discussion.

The first roundtable, "Leadership in the Age of Scrutiny," explored how companies can move beyond Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to integrate biodiversity and ecosystem resilience into core business models and supply chains, building brand trust and competitive advantage. Participants discussed the strategic role of NGOs and identified primary market barriers and commercial opportunities in the transition to a nature-positive economy.

The second discussion, "The Investment Challenge," addressed barriers to scaling Nature-Based Solutions from pilot projects to market-wide implementation. Attendance explored specific financing mechanisms, from blended finance to carbon credits, needed to de-risk investments and attract private capital, and the role of technology and data in proving ROI.

The third session, "Innovation and Accountability," focused on prioritising innovative business models, financing mechanisms, and technologies, alongside the policy changes required for transformation. Discussions highlighted leveraging AI and data analytics to credibly measure biodiversity outcomes, prove the ROI of sustainability efforts, and fostering transparency, while also considering the data infrastructure needed and the role of the community in achieving equity.

The final roundtable, "The Legacy Commitment," looked towards the IUCN Congress 2025 and beyond, challenging participants to identify bold, collaborative platforms or initiatives to translate today's dialogue into a lasting, measurable legacy for the UAE. Attendance discussed actionable priorities, pledges, and next steps that the private sector and NGOs can commit to and achieve.

Key Outcomes Reinforcing Leadership and Shaping a Nature-Positive Future:

-Public Commitment to Invest, Innovate, and Build Partnerships: Participants made a public commitment to actively invest in, innovate for, and build partnerships for nature, recognising its essential role in long-term economic prosperity and societal well-being.

-Frameworks for Scalable Cross-Sector Partnerships: The Majlis developed frameworks for scalable partnerships between corporations, tech firms, finance institutions, and NGOs, designed to accelerate the implementation of nature-positive solutions.

Consolidated Policy Recommendations for Review at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025: A consolidated set of priorities and policy recommendations emerged from the discussions, which will inform the UAE's leadership at the IUCN Congress and contribute to shaping global conservation discussions.

Developing Coordination Mechanisms to Ensure Integration of Efforts: The Council emphasised the necessity of strengthening coordination and cooperation mechanisms among entities involved in environmental and nature protection and related sectors. This aims to integrate projects, avoid duplicated efforts, and foster a sustainable cycle of innovation and progress by building upon and facilitating access to previously implemented experiences, initiatives, and research.

Increasing Community Awareness as a Cornerstone for Success: Participants emphasised the importance of increasing awareness and educating the community and youth about environmental efforts and the true value of nature. They noted that community awareness is a key factor in facilitating the work of the private, academic, and research sectors in implementing sustainable projects and ensuring their benefits are realised. This is because community members are the primary guarantors for the success and long-term sustainability of environmental and nature-related initiatives and scientific research.

Showcasing the Emirati Model for Global Dialogue: There was a consensus on the strategic importance of highlighting the UAE's achievements as a unique, nature-centred development model, demonstrating practical, scalable solutions that balance economic growth with environmental protection. This unified vision aims to empower the UAE to lead a constructive and influential global dialogue during the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025. (ANI/WAM)

