UAE participates in Gulf Radio and Television Festival in Bahrain

Dubai [UAE], May 28 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates is participating in the 16th Gulf Radio and Television Festival in Bahrain. A high-level delegation, headed by Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Strategy and Media Policy at the UAE Media Council, is representing the country.

Organised by the Gulf Radio and Television Organisation (GRTO) in Bahrain, the three-day festival provides a platform for regional media exchange.

The UAE Media Council oversees the UAE pavilion, which features various national media and academic institutions.

Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Bahraini Minister of Information and Chairman of the Festival, visited the UAE pavilion. He expressed his admiration for the interactive and advanced radio and television content produced by UAE entities, particularly their advancements in artificial intelligence and technology.

Emphasising the importance of the festival in fostering collaboration, Al Suwaidi highlighted the UAE's goals of strengthening joint Gulf media cooperation, exchanging experiences with regional media partners, showcasing the significant development of the UAE's media sector, and enhancing the UAE's status on the global media map via strategic partnerships with Gulf media entities.

Al Suwaidi concluded by underlining the Gulf Radio and Television Festival as an ideal platform to showcase the UAE's media achievements, including its advanced infrastructure, regulations, creative talent pool, and distinguished media productions. (ANI/WAM)

