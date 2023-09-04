UAE President attends Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 4 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended the 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Organised by the Emirates Falconers' Club and running from September 2-8, this year’s event is being held under the theme 'Sustainability and Heritage, a Reborn Aspiration'.

During a tour of the exhibition, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the participation of several local and international pavilions, as well as the latest technologies and equipment being showcased for hunting and equestrian sports.

The UAE President engaged in conversation with several of the exhibitors, discussing the significance of their participation and the important role they play in safeguarding the existence of traditional sports. He emphasised the UAE's keenness to preserve its cultural heritage and promote its national identity.

He pointed out UAE's commitment to continue its significant contributions and initiatives in protecting a shared human heritage, which is considered a vital legacy for future generations and a bridge for cultural exchange and communication between different cultures and peoples.

The President praised the theme of this year’s exhibition and its objectives in addressing environmental issues and sustainability, alongside promoting sustainable hunting methods.

He commended the efforts of the organising committee, supporters, and partners in the success of the 2023 event and throughout its 20-year history.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) and Chairman of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi; and Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX; along with several senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

