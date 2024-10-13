UAE: Sharjah Learning Disabilities Conference launches its 4th edition

Sharjah [UAE], October 13 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Center for Learning Disabilities (SCLD) officially inaugurated on Saturday the fourth edition of its Learning Disabilities Conference, themed "Shared Challenges, Innovative Solutions."

A two-day event is taking place at the Sharjah Education Academy, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The event is attended by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Districts Affairs Department (SDAD).

The conference will focus on four main topics: assessment and diagnosis, scientific and technological research, support and empowerment, and educational interventions.

Discussions will be held through 20 scientific papers and four workshops led by experts from various countries. The initiative focuses on investigating innovative strategies and tools for the diagnosis and support of students with learning disabilities, both locally and globally. It also seeks to improve the quality of programs for preparing and training teachers of students with learning disabilities in the educational field. Additionally, it focuses on exchanging local, Arab, and international expertise in the field of learning disabilities, leveraging this knowledge to improve services provided to individuals with learning challenges.

The event is organised in collaboration with the Sharjah Education Academy and Princess Tharwat College in Jordan. The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been announced as the golden sponsor, while the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority takes on the role of media sponsor. Additionally, silver sponsorship has been secured from the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Centro Sharjah Hotel, and Air Arabia.

Hanadi Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties, graced the opening ceremony of the Learning Disabilities Conference, which also saw the presence of highly respected guests, government officials, and dignitaries. A visual presentation named "Invisible Challenges" was showcased at the event, emphasising the distinct difficulties encountered by children with learning disabilities.

Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi was present for the historic signing of a groundbreaking agreement in the UAE. An agreement has been established between the Sharjah Centre for Learning Disabilities and an Egyptian research team, headed by Dr. Samira Bakr. This collaboration seeks to develop a specialised assessment tool targeting children aged 3 to 5 years and 11 months who are at risk of learning disabilities.

Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) highlighted that the upcoming Learning Disabilities Conference comes in line with the Sharjah Centre for Learning Disabilities' commitment to empowering those facing learning challenges. She emphasised that these initiatives developed from the wise leadership's commitment to delivering top-notch educational and care services for these students, guaranteeing their comprehensive support and development. This initiative aligns with the UAE's Vision 2071, ensuring their full support and development. This initiative coincides with the UAE Centennial 2071, emphasising education for the future as a fundamental pillar.

Dr. Hanadi Al Suwaidi highlighted that the fourth edition of the Learning Disabilities Conference will address several important topics concerning individuals facing learning challenges. The conference will address a range of topics, including assessment, diagnosis, the integration of modern technology in special education, support mechanisms, empowerment strategies, and educational initiatives. The upcoming event will feature four workshops alongside 20 scientific papers that focus on the latest advancements, improvements, and obstacles within the realm of learning disabilities.

On the first day of the Learning Disabilities Conference, two discussion panels were held. The initial panel addressed psychological and educational assessment and diagnosis, featuring the presentation of five scientific papers. Discussions focused on assessment frameworks designed for learners with learning disabilities, alongside an experimental study examining standards for evaluative criteria.

The second panel focused on scientific and technological research, showcasing five papers. Discussions focused on the influence of digital storytelling in enhancing speaking abilities among students with learning disabilities, as well as the potential uses of AI technologies for the diagnosis of reading disorders. A workshop was conducted to provide parents with essential psychological and educational support skills.

She also noted that the conference aims to provide innovative solutions to these challenges, fostering local and international cooperation to introduce modern systems and innovative tools that support individuals with learning disabilities. By enhancing the quality of educational and therapeutic services provided to them, the conference strives to ensure a model educational future for this group. (ANI/WAM)

