UAE Space Agency delegation participates in key United Nations General Assembly meetings on Outer Space

New York [US], November 3 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Space Agency represented the United Arab Emirates in crucial United Nations General Assembly sessions on outer space.

In the UN General Assembly Fourth Committee UAE reiterated its unwavering commitment to international cooperation, reflected in its significant accomplishments such as the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, the UAE's contribution to the Artemis Lunar Gateway, and the upcoming moon exploration mission.

These initiatives underscore the UAE's commitment to advancing science and technology, contributing significantly to humanity's journey in space exploration and expanding scientific knowledge.

During the session, the UAE also underscored the critical role of space capabilities in addressing pressing global challenges, from environmental monitoring and climate resilience to enhancing food security.

The UAE has developed a program that leverages satellite data to map out the trail of destruction caused by extreme weather events around the globe and create early warning systems to limit future climate change impacts.

Reaffirming its dedication to the peaceful use of outer space, the UAE underscored the need to uphold the principle of the peaceful use of outer space, ensuring that the advanced technological resources and knowledge gained through space activities are utilised for the benefit of all humankind and harnessed to promote peace and sustainable development on Earth.

Additionally, the US-UAE Business Council hosted a reception honouring the UAE delegation, providing an opportunity to engage with the global space community. This event also served as a preview for the highly anticipated second Abu Dhabi Space Debate, scheduled for December 10-11, 2024.

This year's debate will convene industry, government, and academic leaders to address key challenges and emerging opportunities in the evolving space industry. (ANI/WAM)

