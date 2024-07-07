UAE Team ADQ participates in Giro D'Italia Women

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 7 (ANI/WAM): UAE Team ADQ has announced its line-up for the prestigious Giro d'Italia Women, taking place from Sunday, July 7 to Sunday, July 14.

The Giro d'Italia Women features eight demanding stages, starting from Brescia, and concluding in L'Aquila, covering a challenging mixed route. This year's race is organized by RCS Sport, the organization behind the men's Giro d'Italia and the UAE Tour.

UAE Team ADQ will be represented by a formidable lineup of seven riders: Alena Amialiusik, Chiara Consonni, Eleonora Gasparrini, Lizzie Holden, Erica Magnaldi, Silvia Persico, and Dominika Wlodarczyk, who will debut her new jersey as the national champion of Poland. The team will be guided by Sports Directors Cherie Pridham, Alejandro Gonzalez-Tablas, and Aida Nuno.

Melissa Moncada, Head of UAE Team ADQ, said, "We look forward to an exciting Giro d'Italia Women and feel confident that our riders will deliver outstanding performances. UAE Team ADQ brings together cyclists from many nationalities and backgrounds, who bring to the table an inspiring blend of experiences, a shared vision for success, and a spirit of camaraderie and determination that is needed to achieve it."

UAE Team ADQ has two national champions participating in the Giro. Dominika Wlodarczyk was recently crowned Polish Road Champion, securing her first victory in the UAE Team ADQ jersey at the Polish National Championships. Overcoming a challenging start to the season, Wlodarczyk's triumphant performance at the championships was a significant milestone in her career.

Anastasia Carbonari was confirmed as the Latvian national road race champion for the third consecutive year. Her victory was particularly impressive given her recent recovery from a fractured collarbone. Carbonari's determination and resilience were evident, as she competed in the race took place in Voru, Estonia, against riders from Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, ultimately securing the national title as the first Latvian to cross the finish line.

Eleonora Gasparrini, the Italian Under-23 Women's Champion, demonstrated exceptional performance in a demanding 130 km race between Florence and Scarperia, finishing third overall and winning the Under 23 title. Her strategic racing style was pivotal in this achievement.

In other recent achievements, UAE Team ADQ's Karlijn Swinkels secured second place in the fourth stage of the Lotto Thuringen Ladies Tour, narrowly missing on the top spot, but demonstrating her signature powerful performance and determination.

Also recently, Lara Gillespie from the UAE Development Team to UAE Team ADQ. Gillespie made her mark by winning the Antwerp Port Epic Ladies in Belgium and two stages at the Giro del Mediterraneo in Rosa. Her versatility and prowess in various terrains, including cobblestones and offroad, as well as her excellence in track races, have earned her a spot in the World Tour team. Gillespie's promotion is a testament to her talent and the team's commitment to developing young riders.

As UAE Team ADQ competes in the Giro, rider Safiya Alsayegh is also in Italy, supporting her teammates and preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics. (ANI/WAM)

