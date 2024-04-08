UAE Team Emirates secure overall of Tour of the Basque Country 2024

UAE [Dubai], April 8 (ANI/WAM): UAE Team Emirates rider Juan Ayuso secured the overall title in a dominant performance at the Tour of the Basque Country (officially known as Itzulia Basque Country 2024), the biggest win of his career.

Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos-Grenadiers) claimed the final ultra-tough stage.

UAE Team Emirates entered the 137-kilometer mountainous stage, starting and finishing in Eibar, with all cards on the table, and Ayuso delivered a masterful ride, taking advantage of the final kilometres to secure the win and the team's 21st victory of the season.

"Today has been a great day, but one where teamwork really counted," Ayuso, recently second in Tirreno-Adriatico, said.

"We got the riders in the break, Marc then got across and that was the bridge I needed. Without them, it wouldn't have been possible. It's a huge win. Getting my first overall stage race victory and in the WorldTour as well - it couldn't be better." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor