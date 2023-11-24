UAE Vice President tours Expo City Dubai to inspect final preparations for COP28

Dubai [UAE], November 24 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has inspected the final preparations for COP28, including the administrative, logistical, and operational preparations for its events, which will kick off on November 30.

During an inspection tour of Expo City Dubai, Sheikh Mansour toured the venue of the World Climate Action Summit, the sites of the pavilions of countries and organisations, and the halls that will host all meetings of the parties to discuss the negotiating texts.

Sheikh Mansour was accompanied by Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of COP 28, along with a number of members of the COP 28 Higher Committee.

He listened to a briefing from the COP 28 team on the most prominent events that the conference will witness, which is expected to be attended by more than 160 heads of state and government, 85,000 participants, and more than 5,000 representatives of the media accredited by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

COP28 is of particular significance as it will witness the response to the first global stocktake to assess progress in implementing the objectives of the Paris Agreement. (ANI/WAM)

