UAE: Wasit Wetland Centre joins Wetlands International

Sharjah [UAE], February 23 (ANI/WAM): Wasit Wetland Centre has been admitted to the Wetland International membership as part of the continuing endeavours of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) to support wildlife and maintain biodiversity in the Emirate of Sharjah.

With 350 members across six continents, Wetland International is a worldwide network of wetland organisations. Recognised formally by an MoU with the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, it is an essential tool for educational wetland centres and Ramsar Convention contracting parties. Wetlands CEPA allows them to create communication programmes, educate the public about community-level educational activities and training programmes, share knowledge, and provide useful conservation equipment.

At the event, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, the chairperson of Sharjah's Environment and Protected Areas Authority, received the official certificate of membership from the Wetlands International network and expressed her delight in Wasit Wetland Centre's successful participation.

This is a testament to the achievement of the environmental strategy of the Sharjah government, which has prioritised the development of wetlands and natural reserves throughout the emirate. These areas are not only important tourist attractions but also crucial cornerstones of the emirate's overall plan.

The unique and frequently endangered flora, fauna, and birds that make these reserves and centres home receive the undivided attention and constant care of the EPAA, which is committed to providing them with a safe and complete life.

According to Aisha Al Midfa, the centre's director, the Wasit Wetland Centre is situated at the point where Sharjah city's land meets the sea. It is made up of enormous sand dunes, ponds with fresh water, mudflats, and coastal lakes with saline water. Wildlife in wetland regions rely on it for a number of reasons, including food, shelter, safety, and the best possible conditions for nesting and reproducing.

She explained that the Centre has successfully achieved its environmental mission of educating visitors about coastal bird species and their habitats. The centre has created a unique opportunity for visitors to connect with these birds, both in the large aviaries and at the multiple bird-watching stations located throughout the site.

The centre is home to more than 60 species of resident and migratory birds, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to observe these birds in their natural habitat. The centre also offers a variety of educational programs and activities that teach visitors about the importance of coastal birds and the threats they face. (ANI/WAM)

