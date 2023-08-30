UAE:Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 30 (ANI/WAM): UAE's capital Abu Dhabi has successfully won the bid to host the 63rd ICCA Congress, highlighting the emirate's strategic location, state-of-the-art infrastructure, diverse hospitality offerings and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional events.

The ICCA Congress is set to take place from 20th-23rd October 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) is a knowledge hub and an advocate for the international association meetings industry. Part of its mission is to offer global entities education, connections, tools and resources to help them organise more effective and successful meetings.

Abu Dhabi's growing prominence as a preferred destination for global and regional businesses and tourists is evident with the delivery of over 1,200 MICE events catering to 603,000 visitors throughout 2022 facilitated by the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

With Abu Dhabi International Airport serving as a hub for over 23 airlines connecting to more than 114 destinations, the Emirates ensures convenient travel options for attendees.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, "It is an honour to be able to host the ICCA Congress in Abu Dhabi, which demonstrates the emirate's growth as a MICE destination. This win has been possible thanks to the collective support from key stakeholders such as the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as well as other local and regional partners.

"Through our commitment to forging strategic partnerships, we have positioned Abu Dhabi as a dynamic hub where businesses prosper, and innovation thrives. By offering a wide array of distinct venues, hotels and year-round cultural, leisure and entertainment options, we deliver travel and business experiences for all our MICE visitors."

ICCA CEO Senthil Gopinath said, "ICCA appreciates that Abu Dhabi understands the transformative role major international events can play, and how delegates gathered from across the globe can meet, share, and learn in a spirit of openness and possibility. With a focus on sustainability and celebrating the potential of what can be achieved when we work together – and after delivering a quite superb proposal – this very modern metropolis is set to deliver the 63rd ICCA Congress as a landmark event." (ANI/WAM)

