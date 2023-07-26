UAE's Vice President congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 26 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the UAE's Presidential Court, congratulated the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on his birthday.

This occurred during a phone call today, where His Highness Sheikh Mansour wished Mirziyoyev health and happiness and more progress and prosperity for the friendly people of Uzbekistan under his wise leadership. (ANI/WAM)

