UK Air Traffic Control Service faces "technical issue", causes flight delays

London [UK], August 28 : The British Air Traffic Control Service on Monday faced a "technical issue," resulting in flight delays and significant disruption to air travel in and out of the UK, The New York Times reported.

In a statement, the National Air Traffic Service said, "We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety," The New York Times reported. It further said that engineers were working to fix the fault.

The European air control agency, Eurocontrol, said that the UK was facing a "flight data processing system failure" with "very high individual delays," The New York Times reported.

The agency further said, "Currently there is no indication of when a solution for the failure will be available so no improvements for flights entering UK airspace are foreseen in the near future."

The Scottish airline Loganair on Monday said that there had been "a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning," The New York Times reported.

The Glasgow-based airline said that it was "hopeful" of being able to operate the majority of intra-Scotland flights based on local coordination and with a minimum of disruption and added that "north-south and international flights may be subject to delays."

