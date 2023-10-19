"UK and I stand with you": PM Rishi Sunak assures support to Israel as he lands in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 19 : The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak on arriving war-torn Israel said that his visit was aimed at expressing solidarity and support with the Israeli people.

He also mentioned that he would meet the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hoped for a "productive" meeting.

As he landed in Israel, Sunak said, "Good morning. I'm pleased to be here in Israel at this important time. Above all, I'm here to express my solidarity with the Israeli people. You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you. I'm looking forward to my meetings later today with the prime minister and president, and I very much hope that they would be productive meetings," Reuters reported.

Moreover, taking to X, PM Sunak posted, "I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always."

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday to meet the Israeli top leaders and express solidarity with the war-torn country.

According to his office, Sunak will meet with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel President Isaac Herzog and will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the October 7 attack on Israel. "Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas' horrific act of terror," Sunak said in a statement ahead of his visit, according to Reuters.

Moreover, as per Reuters report, Sunak will call for the opening up of a route to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza as soon as possible and to make it possible for British nationals trapped in Gaza to depart.

Earlier, in a post on social media platform X, Sunak condemned the explosion on a Gaza hospital We are all shocked by the scenes at the Al-Ahli Hospital. Our intelligence services are rapidly analysing the evidence to independently establish the facts," he posted.

Meanwhile as the conflict entered the 13th day the Israeli Defence forces were involved in skirmishes with Hezbollah.

According to the IDF 9 launches crossed from Lebanon into Israel, 4 interceptions by the IDF Aerial Defence. IDF responded to several anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon toward Israel by returning fire to the origin of the strikes. IDF UAV also destroyed a terrorist cell part of the Hezbollah infrastructure.

