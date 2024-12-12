UK govt unveils updated framework to boost house building

London, Dec 12 The Labour government in the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday unveiled updated measures aimed at overhauling the planning system for new housing development, requiring local councils to commit to a house-building timetable.

As part of its broader plan to construct 1.5 million homes before the next general election, the government introduced housing targets for councils. This initiative builds on the Labour Party's commitment to deliver an annual target of 370,000 new homes in England, addressing the needs of approximately 1.3 million households currently on social housing waiting lists.

The updated measures also include specific guidelines for releasing land from the Green Belt -- protected areas surrounding urban regions designed to prevent urban sprawl and preserve natural landscapes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under exceptional circumstances, land could be released following a clear hierarchy: priority will be given to previously developed sites, followed by "grey belt" (undeveloped land within the Green Belt), and finally other areas.

Any housing developments on released Green Belt land must meet key requirements, including providing at least 50 percent affordable housing, implementing necessary infrastructure improvements, and creating or enhancing accessible green spaces.

When asked by Sky News this morning whether he was comfortable with the central government potentially overruling Labour councils to approve housing in specific areas, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of "locally-led" planning.

"If a local plan does the job, then there's no need for any intervention at all," he stated. "If there is intervention, then there will be brownfield first, grey site next, and Green Belt last."

Analysts and political commentators have been markedly less enthusiastic about Labour being able to get back on course after an apparently bumpy start following the July 4 general election.

Labour had been in opposition since 2010 before Prime Minister Keir Starmer led the party to victory this year, securing a massive 174-seat majority in the UK parliament.

Xinhua reported that among the most-touted achievements during Starmer's first 100 days in power were the government's success in resolving the junior doctors' and train drivers' strikes, cancelling the controversial Rwanda scheme proposed by the previous Conservative government, making good progress in launching GB Energy and scrapping no-fault evictions for tenants.

