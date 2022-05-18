Ukraine Russia Conflict: 694 Ukrainian fighters surrendered at Azovstal in last 24 hours, says Russia

Russian claimed that 959 combatants have surrendered from the Azovstal steel plant since Monday. It said that 694 Ukrainian fighters who had been under siege surrendered over the last 24 hours. Russia says that in total 80 of those who surrendered were wounded, of whom 51 have been taken to hospital.

In addition the Russians claim that they have killed 270 Ukrainian fighters and “54 units of military equipment were disabled” overnight. They also claim to have shot down two planes and 15 drones.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has said that Europe risked paying the most expensive energy prices in the world by abandoning Russian energy supplies. A village in Russia’s western province of Kursk bordering Ukraine came under Ukrainian fire, the regional governor said, but there were no injuries. Also, Finland and Sweden announced they will submit their bids to join Nato together, despite Turkey’s threat to block the military alliance’s expansion. Finland’s parliament overwhelmingly approved a government proposal to join Nato, a day after Sweden confirmed its intention to join the alliance. However, Eight people have died and 12 were wounded after Russia launched a missile strike on the village of Desna in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service. The regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said Russia launched four missiles at around 5 am local time on Tuesday.