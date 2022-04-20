Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian players to be banned from Competing at Wimbledon

Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow's players are now banned from playing at Wimbledon this year. The ban would prevent world number two Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, ranked eighth, from competing in the men’s draw. However, it is unclear if the players from Belarus are also banned or allowed to play as the country has an ally with Russia.

This development has come after the All England Law Tennis Club confirmed that it was in talks with the British government on the participation of players from Russia and Belarus.

British sports minister Nigel Huddleston said last month that he would not be comfortable with “Russian athletes flying the Russian flag” and winning Wimbledon in London.



